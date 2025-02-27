Skydive Arizona details third skydiver's death, says he was 'highly experienced'

Skydive Arizona released new information about the Feb. 16 death of a skydiver in Eloy.

The incident marked the third death of someone who jumped with Skydive Arizona this year.

What we know:

On Feb. 27, the company said a "highly experienced skydiver," who was 47-years-old, had jumped more than 25,000 times before this final jump.

He reportedly died from injuries sustained during his landing around 1:50 p.m. near the facility.

"Eyewitnesses report that the skydiver experienced a normal free fall and safely deployed his parachute. The parachute and gear were all in working order, and no equipment malfunctions were observed," Skydive Arizona said.

It adds that when he prepared for landing, witnesses reported seeing him "initiate an advanced landing maneuver at a low altitude, which did not allow sufficient time to level out for a safe landing. Fatal injuries were sustained during the landing process."

Skydive Arizona is cooperating with investigators in this incident.

'Skydive Arizona extends its sincerest condolences'

"The deceased was a respected member of the skydiving community, known for his extensive experience in the sport. The skydiving community is close-knit, and any loss is deeply felt among fellow jumpers. The management of Skydive Arizona extends its sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and all those who had the privilege of sharing the skies with him," the company said.

What we don't know:

The name of the skydiver who was killed on Feb. 16 hasn't been identified.

What you can do:

Skydive Arizona provided a link that gives more information on skydiving safety and statistics.

Big picture view:

Before this Feb. 16 death, two more deaths happened after skydivers jumped with Skydive Arizona.

The first incident happened on Jan. 24, and the second happened on Feb. 1.

"None of these incidents have been aircraft or facility related," Skydive Arizona said.

