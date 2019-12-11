Small plane lands on street near Deer Valley Airport

A two-engine plane with two people aboard crash-landed on a Phoenix street Wednesday while on final approach to a nearby airport after the pilot declared an emergency, authorities said.

Captain Nicole Minnick said the plane landed on a neighborhood street near 23rd Avenue and Deer Valley Road off Interstate 17 not far from the Deer Valley Airport.

The plane's fuselage ended up on the street pavement with one wing was broken off. Several nearby parked cars were heavily damaged.

A pilot and passenger were reportedly inside the plane and both initially refused medical treatment, however, crews were called back to the scene as one of them requested further medical evaluation. That person will be taken to a hospital.

There was no immediate indication what caused the crash, but FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer said the plane was headed for nearby Deer Valley Airport when the pilot declared an emergency.

Kenetizer said the FAA will investigate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report