Smoke lingers from hay fire in southern Arizona

article

Smoke from a fire that has burned about 5,000 bales of hay in southern Arizona will linger for at least a day.

Firefighters responded to the blaze just before 6 p.m. Tuesday at the San Xavier Co-Op Farm about a quarter-mile east of the San Xavier Mission.

Authorities say the fire was contained by Wednesday afternoon, but is expected to burn out over several days.

Drexel Heights Fire District spokeswoman Tracy Koslowski says several outbuildings and metal hay barns were destroyed. No one was injured.

The Pima County Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air pollution health watch, particularly for areas west and southwest of Tucson because of the smoke.