SNAP: Native communities bracing for impact as benefit uncertainties remain

The Brief Uncertainties over SNAP persist despite the Trump administration announcing a partial funding of benefits. Native American communities are feeling the effects from SNAP benefits uncertainty. "Food insecurity is tied to housing instability, so we are very prepared now to see individuals who are going to choose between putting food on the table or paying their rent," said an official with a Native American organization.



While the Trump administration announced on Nov. 3 that the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will be partially funded, it still remains unclear when SNAP benefits will be allocated.

The backstory:

The U.S. Department of Agriculture had planned to freeze payments to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program starting Nov. 1 because the agency said it could no longer keep funding it due to the shutdown.

However, two federal judges in Rhode Island and Massachusetts have, in separate rulings, ordered the Trump administration to use emergency funds to continue funding SNAP during the shutdown.

Big picture view:

The growing uncertainty surrounding SNAP benefits allocation especially impacts the Native community, which is more than twice as likely to rely on the benefits.

"People ask: why are they relying on this?" said one person we spoke with. "They should get a job. They could work, but growing up, knowing people who use it, we use it wisely."

The worry is so high, in fact, that the Gila River Indian Community has issued an emergency declaration, which frees up funds to provide a $1,000 stipend to households.

"To get our members through the shutdown without missing meals or payments on electricity or other bills," said Gila River Indian Community Governor Stephen Roe Lewis.

Dig deeper:

According to Native American Connections, which is a non-profit focused on affordable housing, cutting food stamps for even one month has a drastic ripple effect on households that have no room for emergencies.

"Food insecurity is tied to housing instability, so we are very prepared now to see individuals who are going to choose between putting food on the table or paying their rent," said Native Connections Senior Director of Housing Maltilde Serena-Jordan. "We’re very worried about this and the long-term effects of what this is going to look like. Individuals are going to lose their housing, because they have to choose what is their priority."

What Some Are Doing:

Roxanne Wilson and Loren Emerson II, both of whom are Native Americans, are preparing to spend November doing what they can to help cover meals in their community.

The two are offering food giveaways by taking their food truck to locations throughout the Phoenix rea.

"Missing one month of rent can put you out on the streets. One month of car payment could have you car-less. And then missing that rent and then you have no car and no apartment," said Wilson.

"Now, more than anything, is the time to give back to everybody," said Emerson.