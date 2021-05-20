‘Sneaky’ school of stingrays swims around oblivious fisherman off St. Pete Beach

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MDT until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 12:00 PM MST until SAT 6:00 PM MST, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills
Red Flag Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Wind Advisory
from SAT 12:00 PM MDT until SAT 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 7:00 PM MST, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven

‘Sneaky’ school of stingrays swims around oblivious fisherman off St. Pete Beach

By Sarah Blume
Published 
Wild Nature
Storyful

School of stingrays swims around fisherman

A group of stingrays is seen swimming around an angler off a Pinellas County beach.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - An angler fishing in the St. Pete Beach area was completely unaware that a school of cownose rays, known as a "fever," were swimming around him

In video taken by Michael McCarty, the fisherman is seen standing in shallow Gulf waters with a fishing pole as the stingrays gather behind him. McCarty said he expected the rays to pass in front of the man, but instead, they sneaked around behind him and he never noticed they were there.

RELATED: Make way for rays! 'Fever' spotted along Gandy Bridge

McCarthy recorded the video on his drone and posted it to his YouTube channel, See Through Canoe, where he frequently shares videos of sea animals along the Florida coast.

