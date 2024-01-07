Snow plows working to keep northern Arizona roads safe after big storm

A cold and snowy day was had in Flagstaff on Sunday

If you’ve driven in the snow, you'll find that the key to staying safe, if you have to be on the road, is to take it slow.

Of course, it was no different in Flagstaff.

"We left Phoenix around 3. We’re passing through here to get to a show. It’s been pretty slow going, really slushy. Saw a couple of cars flipped over, lots of police," said Robert Salazar.

Down in the Valley, it was cold and rainy. In Sedona, mountains saw a light coating of snow.

In Flagstaff, there was a full-blown snowstorm for about 30 minutes outside the city of Flagstaff.

ADOT warned people to stay off the roads – if possible.

"We’re having a lot of snow and slick roads in the northern part of the state. We’re getting reports of a lot of slide-offs and crashes due to the winter weather," said Kathy Cline, ADOT spokesperson.

ADOT plow truck drivers have been hard at work for hours along the major state roads affected by the storm, including the 17, the 40 and 89A.

Some people in Flagstaff traveled specifically to see the snow, and others found themselves in it somewhat unexpectedly.

"This weekend we decided to drive to Sedona to do some hiking. The drive to Sedona wasn’t too bad, but coming back, it was bad. A lot of snow, a lot of wind. Driving conditions were kind of bad," a driver named Victor said.

The high country covered in a blanket of white is certainly beautiful.

"It’s fun, yeah, because back in Texas, I don’t get any snow. So this is something different," he said.

Of course, it can also be dangerous.

"Right now we would advise postponing non-essential travel if you can. If that’s not possible, we do recommend packing a winter driving kit that includes warm clothing, blankets, extra food, prescription medication, and necessary water for everybody in the vehicle. Also be prepared to spend a little more time on the roads," Cline said.

There were a few car crashes and vehicle issues that the FOX 10 crew passed by on the drive from Phoenix to Flagstaff.

ADOT always recommends slowing down and moving over for its plow trucks so they can continue to keep the roads clean. ADOT says the trucks will likely be out well into Monday morning.