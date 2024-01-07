Snow plows working to keep northern Arizona roads safe after big storm

Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
14
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Hard Freeze Warning
from MON 1:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Cave Creek/New River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 12:00 AM MST, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 6:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Hard Freeze Warning
from SUN 8:00 PM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Northwest Valley, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Freeze Warning
from MON 1:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Wind Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 12:00 AM MST, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts

Snow plows working to keep northern Arizona roads safe after big storm

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - A cold and snowy day was had in Flagstaff on Sunday

If you’ve driven in the snow, you'll find that the key to staying safe, if you have to be on the road, is to take it slow.

Of course, it was no different in Flagstaff.

"We left Phoenix around 3. We’re passing through here to get to a show. It’s been pretty slow going, really slushy. Saw a couple of cars flipped over, lots of police," said Robert Salazar.

Down in the Valley, it was cold and rainy. In Sedona, mountains saw a light coating of snow.

In Flagstaff, there was a full-blown snowstorm for about 30 minutes outside the city of Flagstaff.

ADOT warned people to stay off the roads – if possible.

Winter storm hits across Arizona

A storm hit much of Arizona overnight and into Jan. 7. With it, it brought heavy snow, rain, hail and road closures up north. Here are some of the photos and videos sent to the FOX 10 newsroom.

"We’re having a lot of snow and slick roads in the northern part of the state. We’re getting reports of a lot of slide-offs and crashes due to the winter weather," said Kathy Cline, ADOT spokesperson.

ADOT plow truck drivers have been hard at work for hours along the major state roads affected by the storm, including the 17, the 40 and 89A.

Some people in Flagstaff traveled specifically to see the snow, and others found themselves in it somewhat unexpectedly.

"This weekend we decided to drive to Sedona to do some hiking. The drive to Sedona wasn’t too bad, but coming back, it was bad. A lot of snow, a lot of wind. Driving conditions were kind of bad," a driver named Victor said.

The high country covered in a blanket of white is certainly beautiful.

Snow plows working to keep northern Arizona roads safe

"It’s fun, yeah, because back in Texas, I don’t get any snow. So this is something different," he said.

Of course, it can also be dangerous.

"Right now we would advise postponing non-essential travel if you can. If that’s not possible, we do recommend packing a winter driving kit that includes warm clothing, blankets, extra food, prescription medication, and necessary water for everybody in the vehicle. Also be prepared to spend a little more time on the roads," Cline said.

There were a few car crashes and vehicle issues that the FOX 10 crew passed by on the drive from Phoenix to Flagstaff.

ADOT always recommends slowing down and moving over for its plow trucks so they can continue to keep the roads clean. ADOT says the trucks will likely be out well into Monday morning.