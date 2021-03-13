Snow storm causes road, highway closures in Northern Arizona

article

Several roads and highways are closed in Northern Arizona as a dangerous level of snow continues to fall on Saturday, March 13, says the Arizona Dept. of Transportation.

As of 5 p.m., the following highways and roads are closed due to severe weather and/or crashes related to the weather.

I-17 northbound between SR-179 and Flagstaff

SR-89A between Sedona and Flagstaff

I-40 westbound at milepost 159

DELAYS

There is an "extreme" delay on I-40 eastbound between Ash Fork and Williams.

