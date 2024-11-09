Snowbowl opens two weeks ahead of schedule for ski and snowboard enthusiasts

Image 1 of 9 ▼ (Photo provided by Arizona Snowbowl)

Arizona Snowbowl opens two-weeks ahead of schedule due to unexpected heavy early snowfall. Friday, Nov. 8 marked the earliest opening day in the mountain's 86-year history.



Arizona Snowbowl is open again after an unexpected snowfall helped by blowers that have been working to blanket trails with a coat of powder.

A foot of snow on Nov. 6 helped officials push up the opening day by about two weeks to Nov. 8.

The fresh powder had Snowbowl managers excited that it could be the best opening day in the mountain's history.

"Essentially, our snowmaking kicked off this year on October 18 our cruise have been working around the clock as much as possible watching this temp and making so whatever possible and then as you can tell, we’ve gotten some bonus snow from other nature and so we’re ready to rock," said Angie Grubb, director of marketing at Snowbowl.

As of Saturday, seven trails were open and lift tickets could be purchased for as low as $19.

The mountain is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.for skiers and snowboarders of all ages.

Those interested in the fun are advised to check the mountain's website for road and mountain conditions ahead of time.