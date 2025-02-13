Expand / Collapse search
Snowfall in parts of Northern Arizona amid drier-than-normal season

February 13, 2025
Flagstaff sees a much-welcomed snow storm

    • Parts of Northern Arizona could see some pretty significant snowfall.
    • The region saw less-than-average snowfall so far this winter.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - It has been a mostly dry season so far, but now, Flagstaff and the surrounding areas are expected to pick up some much-needed snowfall.

According to the National Weather Service's forecast office in Flagstaff, the Northern Arizona city could see anywhere from a couple of inches of snow if the snow level increased to 7,500 feet at first before dropping later, or close to a foot of snow if the snow level starts 6,500 feet, and either stays there or drops lower.

Meanwhile, officials with Flagstaff Unified School District say all schools within the district will be closed on Friday, Feb. 14.

Some Flagstaff residents welcome the storm

Snow, to some, is a big deal for Flagstaff, as it equals outdoor fun, which also helps businesses in a city that brings in $500 million in tourism dollars.

"We're seeing numbers we haven’t seen in awhile, so it’s something that we’re hopeful, that the snow will help drive more people our way," said April Pitman with Mountain Sports.

Here's what some had to say about the snowfall:

"Not too bad now. The streets aren’t too slick. But I think it’s going to get worse."

"Yeah, well, I’m a big snowboarder. I love going up to Snowbowl, but we haven’t been getting much this year, so I’m pretty excited to see something coming, hopefully hoping for a big storm."

"We both snowboard, and we’ve been trying to get as much use out of our day passes this year as possible, but there hasn’t been a lot, so we can’t wait for a little bit more snow, hopefully."

"We're used to snow. I grew up in Philly, lived in Wisconsin for a while, so we know snow."

"So this year has been a little bit weird. We haven’t had a lot of snow. It’s been unseasonably warm, but sometimes it’s nice to get a break."

"We are so excited for the snow. I’m hoping we get at least 5 inches. We need something."

  • Information for this article was gathered by FOX 10's Brian Webb.

