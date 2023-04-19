Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from WED 12:00 PM MST until WED 7:00 PM MST, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County
6
Flood Warning
from TUE 12:39 AM MST until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Yuma County
Flood Warning
until FRI 5:00 PM MST, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County, Maricopa County
Wind Advisory
until WED 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from WED 8:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains
Wind Advisory
from WED 9:00 AM MDT until WED 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area

So many questions: How did car land on 2-story roof in Northern California?

By KTVU staff
Published 
Offbeat & Unusual
KTVU FOX 2
a6abd306- article

This car landed on the roof of a home in Placer County. Photo: Cal Fire

CAPE HORN, Calif. - The internet was brimming with questions after a white Subaru Outback landed on the second-story roof of a home in Northern California. 

"How does this even happen?" Amy White wrote on Cal Fire's Facebook page.

According to the Cal Fire Placer County unit, firefighters and the California Highway Patrol responded Sunday to a home on Robbers Ravine. 

Crews worked to rescue the driver of the car, which had somehow launched itself up on the roof of the home. The driver, described only as a woman, was extricated from the Subaru and checked out by paramedics at the scene. 

PG&E had to shut off power in the whole area. 

According to KCRA in Sacramento, the CHP said the driver was going "extremely fast" in a residential area where the posted speed limit is 10 mph. 

No one in the home was injured. 

But the photos stunned social media.

"This doesn't seem possible," Jackie Bloomfield wrote on Facebook.

"WTH?" Terry Avery Anderson added. 

dbcb8ecb-car-3.jpg

This car landed on the roof of a home in Placer County. Photo: Cal Fire 

car-on-roof.jpg
6203ed15-car-on-roof-2.jpg

This car landed on the roof of a home in Placer County. Photo: Cal Fire 