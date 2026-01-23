Social media threats prompt increased police presence at Surprise school

article

There will be an increased police presence on Friday at a Surprise school in response to an alleged social media threat.

What we know:

Surprise Police say the threat was directed at Imagine Preparatory Academy, located near Greenway and Reems Roads.

"The Surprise Police Department takes all threats of this nature seriously, and the safety of students and staff remains a top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, police resources will be on campus today," the department wrote on X.

What they're saying:

In a letter to parents, the school's principal said all visitors on Jan. 23 will need to show identification to enter campus. Additionally, the school's outside dining area and field will be closed, varsity girls and junior varsity boys home basketball games are canceled and all practices before and after school are also canceled.

"We understand that social media posts like this are unsettling, and I want to commend our students that reported this to the school," Principal Daniel Hattley wrote in the letter. "Multiple students ‘saw something and said something’, which is exactly what they should do."

What's next:

Police didn't disclose the nature of the threat but say they are investigating the incident.

