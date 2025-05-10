¡Sombra! Experiments in Shade structures unveiled at several public parks in Phoenix

article

Just in time for the heat, the city of Phoenix is unveiling new, Instagram-able shade structures throughout the city.

The "¡Sombra! Experiments in Shade" is a project launched this year to help bring down the temperature at nine parks.

As you'll see they're not just functional, they're fun too!

Local perspective:

If you visit Cortez Park in northwest Phoenix, you'll notice a new, vibrant sculpture over the bridge.

The city of Phoenix unveiled the botanical canopy on May 10, the first of nine shade structures placed at parks across the city created by artists who competed for the opportunity to come up with creative solutions to combat heat this summer.

"It's a really unique grant opportunity. It allows artists to really experiment with new materials, try out different design methods, and really come to the table to address a local, civic issue," said Deputy Director of the City of Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture.

The issue in Phoenix is our extreme summer heat.

What we know:

Artist Bobby Zokaites used 10,000 feet of nylon parachute cord to create a botanical canopy designed to provide a whimsical shade experience.

"This community really wanted to see this park revitalized. And have additional shade, especially in the form of art is incredible," said Ann O'Brien, City of Phoenix Vice Mayor.

Featured article

Other installations will include "Shades of Resilience" by Artists at AZ(Land).

They used ancestral techniques to create a cooling, contemplative gathering space or "Standing Wave" by artist Shomit Barua who designed a solar-powered soundscape that will transform urban heat into captivating sonic art by blending the sounds of nature with innovative circuit-bending technology.

Big picture view:

All the Instagram-able experiences are paid for with grant money from Bloomberg Philanthropies.

"It brings a different aspect for the community, bringing a little bit of culture to it, along with the shade. So you have both aspects there. So we're excited to see this," said O'Brien.

Sombra experiments in shade will only be up until September.

A list of the displays can be found below:

Botanical Canopy - Cortez Park

Chinese Chorizo - Eastlake Park

Nana's Garden - Maryvale Park

Quilt Architecture - Sereno Park

Reflections on Sunnyslope - Sunnyslope Park

Ricon de Color - Cielito Park

Shades of Resilience - Steele Indian School Park

Standing Wave - Los Olivos Park

The Burrow - Roesley Park

https://sombraphx.org