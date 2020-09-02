Some small business owners feel left behind by the government during hard economic times amid COVID-19

Many small businesses across Arizona are just now re-opening after being closed for many months due to COVID-19.

Others, however, weren’t so lucky, with the pandemic taking a huge toll on small businesses across the state, especially minority-owned businesses.

Some business owners wonder if they were put on back burner

On Sunday, after six months, Fair Trade Cafe in Downtown Phoenix opened without a drop in business.

"We were just waiting to ensure that when the community did come back, that it was safe,” said owner Stephanie Vasquez.

Vasquez received PPP money during the second round, but by then, the grind was too much, and she had already shutdown. Now looking back, Vasquez wonders if operations like hers were put on the back burner, behind bigger, better-connected companies.

Advertisement

It’s the same feeling over at The Barrio Cafe.

"The founding of the flames of institutional, systemic racism, coupled with good old fashion cronyism," said owner Silvana Salcido Esparza.

Mini-movie details struggle by some business owners

Recently, a mini-movie that spotlights the struggles of business owners like Vasquez, was made to stir up discussion on the PPP winners and losers for the world to see.

"People of color are disproportionately harmed when the deck is stacked in favor of companies with lots of money and resources and access, and are able to get millions and millions of dollars," said Robert Greenwald, founder of Brave New Films.

While Fair Trade Cafe did eventually get federal aid, hired back its staff and opened its doors, there is still a bitter taste on how and where the money poured into the economy.

"It’s empowering the community, understanding the strong impact they have on their daily purchases, so really, this alliance is everything that we do at Fair Trade Cafe. It just brings awareness," said Vasquez.

Vasquez says she and other small businesses aren’t out of the woods yet, and she’s afraid that when the federal aid money stops flowing, the forbearance grace period on evictions ends, and with so many people are out of work, the economy will take another huge hit.