Source: Inmate arrested after walking away from work crew in Casa Grande

A source close to the investigation has told FOX 10's Nicole Garcia Thursday afternoon that an inmate who allegedly walked away from his assigned work crew in Casa Grande has been located and arrested.

According to earlier statements by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Joshua Speedling was last seen at 8 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Casa Grande police and the Arizona Department of Public Safety were notified after Speedling disappeared and the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is working to locate him.

On Thursday afternoon, FOX 10 confirmed that Speedling stole a car at the job site.

A woman, who wanted FOX 10 to protect her identity, said she had let her boyfriend borrow the car to get to work at Alliance Truss, an engineered wood, trusses and lumber supplier that partners with Arizona Correctional Industries, and provides job skills for inmates.

"I was panicked. I was crying. It's my only vehicle that I own," said the woman. "I worked really hard for that vehicle. It's my livelihood."

The woman said the car stolen is a 2007 green Honda Accord with tinted windows and a Dallas Cowboys sticker on the back.

"I guess he went through one of the co-worker's lunch pails and grabbed the keys out of it," said the woman. "My name, my date of birth, all of that is on my registration to my vehicle. What if he uses my information for something?"

Speedling is serving five years at Lewis Prison in Buckeye after being convicted of forgery, criminal possession of a forgery device and a dangerous drug violation. He was last arrested in Scottsdale, where Police said they found counterfeit money, drugs, and stolen cards.