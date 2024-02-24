South Carolina GOP primary starts today. Here’s what you need to know

The South Carolina Republican primary starts Saturday as Donald Trump and Nikki Haley battle for the party’s nomination ahead of the 2024 presidential election in November.

Here’s what you need to know about the South Carolina GOP primary.

What time do polls open in South Carolina?

Polls open at 7 a.m. ET.

What time do polls close in South Carolina?

Polls close at 7 p.m. ET, but voters who are in line when polls close will still be allowed to vote. Voters can find their local polling area here .

When will the votes be released in the South Carolina primary?

Primary results will start to come in after the polls close at 7 p.m. ET.

Was there early voting in South Carolina?

Early voting in the Republican primary was held from Feb. 12 through Feb. 22.

How many delegates are up for grabs in the South Carolina GOP primary?

South Carolina will have an estimated 50 delegates in Saturday’s primary. The GOP primary will be open, meaning any registered voters can vote in the election, according to Ballotpedia . The Republican primary will be open, meaning any registered voters will be able to vote in the election.

What’s at stake in the South Carolina primary?

Trump is seeking an early state sweep after scoring big wins in Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada.

For Haley, who was twice elected South Carolina governor and then served as Trump's U.N. ambassador, she has a chance to narrow the margin and weaken Trump’s momentum.

Haley skipped the Nevada caucuses and is hoping that a home state advantage will lift her to a strong performance that could keep her in the GOP presidential race through Super Tuesday on March 5, when more than a dozen states will hold contests awarding a lot of delegates needed to capture the Republican nomination, the Associated Press reported.

Haley’s best-case scenario for her home state's Republican primary might be to do well enough to make the March 5 Super Tuesday event somewhat competitive against Trump.

