South Phoenix light rail extension construction underway along Central Avenue

On July 16, construction crews were seen working on the light rail extension in South Phoenix.

In video taken by SkyFOX Drone, work on the light rail project can be seen along a portion of Central Avenue in South Phoenix. Once completed, the extension will head south from Downtown Phoenix, down Central Avenue, ending at Baseline Road.

The light rail extension was approved by voters in 2015, but in 2018, FOX 10 reported that residents in South Phoenix claim they were misled about how the construction would impact the number of lanes along Central Avenue, leading to efforts by a group to put the light rail project back on the ballot.

In August 2019, a special election on the ballot measure that would have stopped all development of the light rail system was defeated.

The extension project is slated to be finished in 2024.