South Phoenix nonprofit offers free hands-on opportunities for kids to farm

A non-profit is hoping to get kids interested in where their food comes from by offering free hands-on opportunities every Saturday on their sprawling farm in south Phoenix.

Bridget Pettis left her long career with the WNBA to start a new passion: farming.

It's part of her non-profit called Project Roots, which aims to have more kids learn about where their food comes from and how its grown.

"This is where life comes from, its coming out of the soil," said Pettis. "Just seeing us getting back connected to our roots, getting back connected back to healthy food, getting connected back to community."

Every Saturday morning, Pettis opens up the south Phoenix farm for families to come out and experience the process for ourselves.

She says its much more than just growing a vegetable of a fruit, but growing a community at the same time.

"I think this is the community we all wanted," Pettis said. "Parents are bringing their kids out because of that. They know they have a safe and healthy environment, and the farm has always brought that to our communities all over the world."

More on Project Roots: https://www.projectrootsaz.org/

