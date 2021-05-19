Last Call: Iconic Tempe bar Rúla Búla set to close its doors

A famous watering hole in the East Valley is planning a series of celebrations ahead of its closure on May 22.

Rúla Búla, located along Mill Avenue in Tempe, has been an iconic spot in town to grab a Guinness and a good meal. The Tempe landmark is set to close its doors, after they couldn't agree on a lease with their landlord.

The bar's founder, Steve Goumas, says they were blindsided by the landlord's decision to not work with them on a lease. Goumas said the landlord's decision came with little notice.

Bar still busy ahead of closure

Looking inside Rúla Búla, one would never know they are getting ready to shut their doors. Tables and bars are still busy, even for a weeknight. However, employees and regulars are heartbroken that the bar is set to close.

"It's an Irish pub. It’s a community center. Conversation takes place, people make friends, and a lot of them are life-long friendships that meet here, and a lot of people get married here. We are very involved in the community," said Goumas.

"It was like Cheers. Everyone knew your name when you came in you. Had nothing to do, you could come down here and see a couple of people that knew you, and have a beer," said JP Giordano.

