Southwest Wildlife food supply running low since policy change, in need of donations

Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center is now in desperate need of more food to serve their animals after the non-profit has taken a big hit when an unexpected policy change cut off their longtime food supplier.

Over 250 species at Southwest Wildlife fees off dry dog and cat food every day.

Just a few months ago the non-profit learned they would be losing a generous donor that has been a huge help for the last several years due to a change in policy.

"Unfortunately they had some regulation changes this year and they only supply to domestic animals now so that kind of leaves us short-handed," said Kimberly Lewis with Southwest Wildlife.

On average, Southwest Wildlife goes through at least 10 to 15 bags of food a week.

This year wildfires have caused the facility to take in more animals. Now as their capacity has nearly doubled, so has the need for food.

"Our sanctuary residents depend on it and a majority of our releasable guys, I'd say at least 75 percent of them, their primary diet involves dry dog and cat food," said Lewis.

Advertisement

Since running out of their main supply, some of the staff goes out to buy individual bags so the animals can eat. Southwest Wildlife says they are doing all they can to make ends meet.

The center is accepting donations. You can visit their website for more information. They also have an amazon list here.