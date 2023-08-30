Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
4
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 5:08 PM MST until WED 8:15 PM MST, Pima County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 7:03 PM MST until WED 10:15 PM MST, Pima County
Air Quality Alert
until THU 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Developing

SR51 back open near Downtown Phoenix following 'law enforcement incident'

By
Published 
Updated 7:49PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - A law enforcement incident, according to ADOT officials, has resulted in the heavy traffic delays for some time on a portion of State Route 51 in Phoenix.

The incident, according to ADOT officials, unfolded along the northbound lanes of the Piestewa Freeway near McDowell. ADOT officials did not elaborate as to the nature of the situation, but did say that both directions of the freeway are closed in the area for a time. The freeway has since reopened.

This incident happened about three weeks after a crime spree in Phoenix that involved an officer-involved shooting along the same freeway. The shooting reportedly happened near the Indian School Road area, and the suspect in the spree, identified as 33-year-old Carlos Delfin, is accused of committing numerous criminal offenses, including Armed Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Theft of Means of Transportation, and Unlawful Flight from Law Enforcement.

Updates

Where the incident is taking place

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.