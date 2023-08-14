Crime Files: Court docs provide details in Phoenix crime spree that involved shooting, carjackings and crashes

Court documents are finally providing more details surrounding a crime spree in Phoenix that involved a police pursuit and an officer-involved shooting.

The incident began on Aug. 10 when the suspect, identified on Aug. 11 as 33-year-old Carlos Delfin, failed to pull over during a traffic stop in Phoenix. The crime spree eventually came to an end in South Phoenix.

Here are the details in the investigation.

So, what happened exactly?

Suspect was being tracked, according to police

According to court documents, it all began when officers responded to a radio traffic call of a vehicle being tracked in South Phoenix at around 4:19 p.m. on Aug. 10.

The car being tracked, identified as a white Camaro with a Colorado license plate, was eventually found in the area of Central Avenue and Sunland, which is located north of the intersection of Central and Southern Avenues, but the car was sporting what investigators described as a "fictitious Mexico license plate."

The Camaro, according to investigators, was tracked to a residential neighborhood near the area of 19th Street and Sheridan, which is located south of the intersection of 16th Street and Thomas Road. Delfin, who investigators say was driving the car, entered a home in the area, and then returned to the car.

Officers, according to court documents, later tried to stop the car in the area of 3rd Street and Thomas Road, using emergency lights and siren.

"The vehicle failed to yield, and committed unlawful flight from a fully marked law enforcement vehicle," read a portion of the court documents. "Officers shut their lights off, and the Phoenix Air Unit, which was overhead, took over tactical surveillance of the Camaro."

Suspect tried to steal a car at shopping center: PD

The Camaro, according to investigators, later drove to a shopping center in the area of 20th Street and Highland Avenue, where Delfin tried to steal a vehicle, albeit without success.

After the attempt, Delfin, according to court documents, got back into the Camaro, and entered the southbound lanes of State Route 51 from Highland Avenue.

"While [Delfin] was fleeing, Phoenix Police asked OnStar to disable the Camaro," read a portion of the court documents.

The Camaro, according to court documents, was eventually disabled when Delfin began to drive south on State Route 51. As the car slowed, Delfin exited the vehicle, and the car continued to roll south on State Route 51.

Officer-involved shooting happened on SR 51, according to court documents

According to court documents, a Phoenix Police officer in an unmarked vehicle but wearing a tactical vest saw a traffic slowdown as he entered the freeway from Indian School Road.

"When the officer got to the end of the stopped traffic, he saw [Delfin] running north on the freeway, carrying a rifle, towards a white Toyota Camry and going to the driver's side," read a portion of the court documents.

Delfin, according to court documents, allegedly pointed the gun at the driver of the Camry in an effort to steal the vehicle. That, according to investigators, resulted in the officer fining a round from his handgun, as he feared for the driver's life.

According to investigators, Delfin later ran to a gray Toyota Tundra, where he allegedly pointed the rifle at the driver, causing the driver to leave the vehicle.

"Time froze for me at that moment. That’s when he looked to the truck on my left-hand side and ran over, stuck his rifle through that window, yelled at that gentleman to get out of his car," said one witness, identified as Carlos Montufar. "He came out with his hands up, and as quick as he could be, the man sped off."

"[Delfin] entered the Tundra and then drove the vehicle south," read a portion of the court documents.

The officer, according to investigators, fired three rounds at the Tundra's driver front window/door area after Delfin allegedly Pointed the rifle at him.

On State Route 51, court documents state that Delfin hit another vehicle before leaving the freeway on E. McDowell Road.

Crashes happened near Downtown Phoenix, according to court documents

After leaving State Route 51, court documents state that Delfin turned south on 7th Street, where he later hit several vehicles in the area of 7th Street and Roosevelt.

"This caused serious physical injuries to one of the occupants, and four others sustained minor injuries," read a portion of the court documents.

After the crashes, court documents state that Delfin exited the Tundra, and pointed the rifle at the driver of a blue Ford F150. That driver reportedly grabbed the gun barrel in reaction.

"While the driver was struggling with [Delfin], [Delfin] unlawfully discharged the rifle when he fired at least three shots from the rifle that did not strike the driver," read a portion of the court documents.

Delfin, according to investigators, later managed to steal the F150 pickup after the driver exited the vehicle in order to check on another injured driver.

More crashes happened in South Phoenix, according to police

Delfin, according to police, fled south with the F150 on 7th Street, and collied with another vehicle in the area of Southern Avenue and Central.

"[Delfin] existed the blue F150, confronted the driver of a black GMC Sierra, and committed aggravated assault by pointing the rifle at the driver, forcing her out of her vehicle," investigators allege.

Delfin, according to court documents, later drove away with the GMC Sierra, and at the intersection of 10th Avenue and Monte Way, which is located in residential area near 7th Avenue and Dobbins Road, he allegedly collided with two more vehicles after he drove into oncoming traffic.

According to investigators, Delfin exited the stolen GMC pickup following the crashes, headed towards a white Ford Escape, and pointed the rifle at the Escape's driver, demanding that she get out of the SUV. Delfin then opened a back door and removed two children from the vehicle before driving off with the vehicle.

The spree, court documents state, ended in the area of 10th Avenue and Buist Avenue, where Delfin crashed the Escape SUV, and subsequently fled from the scene. Delfin dropped his rifle before officers took him into custody.

What happened after Delfin was arrested?

According to court documents, investigators conducted an interview with Delfin on Aug. 11, after Delfin was read his Miranda rights.

During the interview, Delfin said he met a man named Ceasar, as well as another unknown man, near a laundromat in the area of Central Avenue and Southern to purchase methamphetamine and fentanyl pills.

After the purchase, Cesar, according to court documents, asked Delfin to drive the white Chevrolet Camaro to a location, and drop the car off to an unknown person. However, Delfin got lost on the way to the location, and caked Ceasar, who guided Delfin to a home in the area of 16th Street and Sheridan, which he entered.

"Once inside the home, there was no one there, and now [Delfin] said Ceasar asked him to get methamphetamine from inside the home. After finding out there were no fentanyl pills inside the home, [Delfin] left and decided he would not return the car to Ceasar until he was provided fentanyl pills," read a portion of the court documents.

Delfin, according to court documents, told investigators that by that point, he had already smoked about eight fentanyl pills, and remembered seeing a police car with flashing red and blue lights trying to pull him over. He said he did not want to stop because he had drugs in the car.

As for the rifle, Delfin, court documents state, told investigators that it was not his, and "must have been left by Caesar."

According to court documents, Delfin was asked if he remembered the attempted carjacking at a shopping center in the area of 20th Street and Highland Avenue. He said he remembered flashes of the incident.

"He remembered getting onto [State Route 51] but did not remember what happened to the white Camaro, asking me if he crashed the vehicle," an investigator wrote, in the court documents. "[Delfin] did not remember grabbing the rifle from the Camaro, and did not remember attempting to carjack the white Camry on [State Route 51] or the Tundra."

Delfin, according to investigators, later said he remembered being in different crashes as he remembered them in flashes, but did not recall carjacking anyone after the accidents. Delfin also told investigators he remembers driving to South Phoenix, stating he had a friend who possibly lived there.

What is Delfin accused of?

Carlos Delfin

According to court documents, Delfin is accused of the following felonies:

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon ( A.R.S. 13-1204A2

Attempted Armed Robbery with a Deadly Weapon ( A.R.S. 13-1904A1

Attempted Theft of Means of Transportation ( A.R.S. 13-1814A1

Armed Robbery with Deadly Weapon (A.R.S. 13-1904A1)

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (A.R.S. 13-1204A2)

Theft of Means of Transportation (A.R.S. 13-1814A1)

Unlawful Flight from Law Enforcement ( A.R.S. 28-622.01

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (A.R.S. 13-1204A2)

Can he make bail?

A judge has set a cash-only bail of $600,000 for Delfin. Should he make bail, he will be subjected to a number of restrictions, including a ban on:

Initiating contact with the alleged victim or victims Having any physical contact with any alleged victim Initiating contact with the alleged complainant or witness Initiating contact with the arresting officers Possessing any weapons. Possessing any drugs without a valid prescription Possessing or consuming any alcohol Driving a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license

A Preliminary Hearing is set for Aug. 21.