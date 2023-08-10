Suspect taken into custody following 'critical incident' on Piestewa Freeway: Phoenix PD

Phoenix Police officials say a suspect has been taken into custody following a "critical incident" along State Route 51 in Phoenix.

In a brief statement, officials said the suspect fled from the critical incident scene, which was located along the southbound lanes of State Route 51 and Indian School Road, and was taken into custody in the area of 15th Avenue and Olney in South Phoenix.

"No officers were injured during this incident," read a portion of the statement.

ADOT officials say the southbound lanes of State Route 51 are closed at Indian School Road.

This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

