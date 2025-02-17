SRP scientists studying water flow as a way to measure Lake Roosevelt water level

The Brief Arizona has experienced a rather dry winter so far. While water levels at various reservoirs have dropped, SRP scientists are still making measurements. The measurements will help determine a reservoir's exact water levels, allowing SRP to plan for the future.



It’s been a dry winter, and while reservoir levels are much lower than they’ve been in the past last few years, they are still above average.

On Feb. 17, we learned more on how SRP scientists track water levels, and prepare for the months and years ahead.

Scientists used instruments to measure water levels

Big picture view:

Even in some of the most remote areas of the state, hydrologists work to obtain every piece of data they can get their hands on.

Cutting through the surface of the water is a scientifically complex tool that really just looks like a boogie board with some lights. The equipment, however, yields some very serious data on water flow and depth in the Salt River, leading up to Roosevelt Lake.

These measurements are done five to six times a year, but they’ll do it even more often after major storms, in order to ensure they know exactly what’s on the way.

In past years, SRP's hydrographic scientists like Zach Keller would have to wade into the river with a poll to get those numbers.

What Keller Said:

"There were times where the amount of water moving through here was not safe for anyone to be even where we’re standing," said Keller.

There are also stream flow gauging stations along the Salt River, but the tool that scientists now use is far more precise and specific.

Such water measurements are very important: just look at what happened in 2023.

The backstory:

In 2023, a very went winter filled every lake to capacity, and SRP needed to know how much more water was on the way, and what needed to be released.

"If you do have a lot of runoff, and you have reservoir starting to fill, we need to start planning ahead of time so that we can make releases earlier, if we’re expecting a lot of water, to lessen the amount of flows downstream and protect the safety of the dams," said SRP Senior Hydrologist Stephen Flora.

Roosevelt Lake not at full capacity

For 2025, Roosevelt is under 70% capacity due to a drier winter. While rain and snow last week didn’t make it down river, officials say that's OK.

"SRP reservoirs can fill in one really wet winter, and that can help us get through several dry winters," said Flora. "If the reservoirs are full, it’s about three years worth of water supply that SRP delivers to the Valley.

What's next:

Scientists aren't expecting much more water flowing into Roosevelt Lake this winter, but water levels at the lake are still above average, and scientists are hoping for more rain next year.

"We can see how much the rivers may rise, and how much water might come into the reservoirs," said Flora.