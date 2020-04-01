Star Trek star George Takei will be the final torchbearer for the delayed 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Star Trek legend George Takei has announced that he will be the final torchbearer to light the Olympic Flame in Tokyo in 2021.

Takei posted the news on social media with a picture holding the torch standing next to a table with various memorabilia, including his uniform from the popular science fiction show, Star Trek.

“This will be such a unique moment, before the eyes of a billion people, lighting the torch as a symbol of hope for the future in 2021 in Tokyo,” wrote Takei.

A life-long passionate runner, Takei joined the Los Angeles-based LGBT running club the LA Frontrunners, where he eventually met his husband who trained him for his first marathon, according to the Huffington Post.

“I’m especially grateful to have been chosen, and hope to do everyone in the US of A proud,” Takei said.

FILE - Actor George Takei attends the Star Trek: The Star Fleet Academy Experience Preview at Intrepid Sea-Air-Space Museum on June 30, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Tokyo’s 2020 Summer Olympic Games were postponed upon the request of Japanese Prime Minster Shinzo Abe, in order to stop the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Tokyo organizers said the opening ceremony will take place on July 23, 2021 — almost exactly one year after the games were due to start this year.

This year's games were scheduled to open on July 24 and close on Aug. 9. But the near exact one-year delay will see the rescheduled closing ceremony on Aug. 8. They are among a series of major events that have been forced to reschedule as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.