State Fair of Texas fixes embarrassing welcome sign mistake

The State Fair of Texas has fixed an embarrassing mistake on one of its welcome signs.

A sign at one of the entrances in Fair Park read "Howdy folks! We're glad your here!"

(Source: State Fair of Texas on X)

Many on social media took pictures of the sign, noting that it incorrectly used the possessive "your" instead of the contraction "you're."

The fair had a little fun with the mistake on social media.

"This is what happens when we let Little Big Tex proofread, but we’re so glad YOU’RE here!" they posted.

In the video, Big Tex grabs a drill and replaces the sign.

(Source: State Fair of Texas on X)

The State Fair of Texas runs through Oct. 22.