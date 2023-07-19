State-of-the-art Gilbert facility offering soccer fun for youth

During the Summer, families are always looking for fun ways to keep their kids busy and out of the heat.

If your children play soccer, a state-of-the-art facility in Gilbert is becoming the "go to place" for the games future stars.

They shoot and score, and all love soccer.

"I play winger and defense, and so winger you basically go up the field," 12-year-old Scarlett Coleman said. "Kind of like a defender and forward."

"I play right or left defender," 9-year-old Evelyn Nybakken said.

"I start at center back, but I’m a right winger," 9-year-old Dino Hodovic said.

The kids at Next Level Soccer in Gilbert can play the beautiful game all year round because this facility exists.

" You really can't play outside in the summer, it’s just too hot," Katy Rees with Next Level said.

Rees says they opened about a year ago.

"We definitely see a large growth in our numbers during the summer," Rees said.

From recreation to club to their academy, boys, and girls 3 to 13 years old are welcome.

"We started with 30-40 kids and now we have hundreds. 5 or 600 kids now," Rees said.

9-year-old Dino Hodovic whose been training year-round is so good, he and his family are moving to Spain so he can work with a professional club.

For the stars of the future, the indoor fields and intense training help take their game to the next level.

"I just train here to get better mentally, physically, get better touches," Coleman said.

"What’s fun about your teammates is that they support you when you’re feeling down or when you’re not doing as great as they are," Nybakken said. "So they’re like you got this. They're kind."

The demand has been so great that Next Level is planning to open another facility in North Phoenix soon with a few more in the works.