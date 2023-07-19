State-of-the-art Gilbert facility offering soccer fun for youth

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Excessive Heat Warning
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Heat Advisory
until SAT 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Heat Advisory
until FRI 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Heat Advisory
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons

State-of-the-art Gilbert facility offering soccer fun for youth

By
Published 
Sports
FOX 10 Phoenix

AZ facility a go-to place for soccer players

During the summer, families in Arizona are looking for fun ways to keep their kids busy, as well as out of the heat, and a state-of-the-art facility in Gilbert is becoming the go-to place for soccer's future stars. FOX 10's Ellen McNamara reports.

GILBERT, Ariz. - During the Summer, families are always looking for fun ways to keep their kids busy and out of the heat.

If your children play soccer, a state-of-the-art facility in Gilbert is becoming the "go to place" for the games future stars.

They shoot and score, and all love soccer.

"I play winger and defense, and so winger you basically go up the field," 12-year-old Scarlett Coleman said. "Kind of like a defender and forward."

"I play right or left defender," 9-year-old Evelyn Nybakken said.

"I start at center back, but I’m a right winger," 9-year-old Dino Hodovic said.

The kids at Next Level Soccer in Gilbert can play the beautiful game all year round because this facility exists.

" You really can't play outside in the summer, it’s just too hot," Katy Rees with Next Level said.

Rees says they opened about a year ago.

"We definitely see a large growth in our numbers during the summer," Rees said.

From recreation to club to their academy, boys, and girls 3 to 13 years old are welcome.

"We started with 30-40 kids and now we have hundreds. 5 or 600 kids now," Rees said.

9-year-old Dino Hodovic whose been training year-round is so good, he and his family are moving to Spain so he can work with a professional club.

For the stars of the future, the indoor fields and intense training help take their game to the next level.

"I just train here to get better mentally, physically, get better touches," Coleman said.

"What’s fun about your teammates is that they support you when you’re feeling down or when you’re not doing as great as they are," Nybakken said. "So they’re like you got this. They're kind."

The demand has been so great that Next Level is planning to open another facility in North Phoenix soon with a few more in the works.