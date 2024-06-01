Expand / Collapse search

Spring Fire causes road closure on State Route 87 near Sunflower

Updated  June 1, 2024 4:08pm MST
Spring Fire (Rio Verde Fire District photo)

PHOENIX - Officials named the latest brush fire burning near Sunflower as the Spring Fire. 

It started on Saturday, June 1 and has grown to an estimated 1,000 acres, according to reports as of 4:00 p.m.

Multiple air vessels were sent in an effort to control the spread of the fire.

Northbound State Route 87 was closed at Bush Highway as a result. 

The closure blocked the main route for travelers from Fountain Hills to Payson. 

State Route 88 to State Route 188, through Roosevelt Lake, is the next-best alternative to circumnavigate the road closure.

There was no estimated time of reopening, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Map of where the road closure took place: