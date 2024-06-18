Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from THU 10:00 AM MST until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument

Stellantis recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles to fix software glitch that disables rear camera

By Associated Press
Published  June 18, 2024 7:35am MST
Recalls
Associated Press
US-FRANCE-ITALY-MERGER-STELLANTIS-AUTO article

The sign is seen outside of the FCA US LLC Headquarters and Technology Center as it is changed to Stellantis on January 19, 202,1 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

DETROIT - Stellantis is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. and Canada to fix a software glitch that can disable the rearview cameras.

The recall covers Jeep Compass, Grand Cherokee, Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer SUVs from the 2022 and 2023 model years. Also included are Ram ProMaster vans from 2022 and 2023, as well as the Ram 3500 chassis cabs and Ram 1500 and 2500 pickups from 2022. Also covered are 2021 through 2023 Chrysler Pacifica minivans and Jeep Grand Cherokee L SUVs, and 2021 and 2022 Dodge Durango SUVs.

A company investigation found that the vehicles have radio software that can inadvertently shut down the cameras.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Stellantis, formerly Fiat Chrysler, will fix the problem with an online software update that more than 735,000 vehicles have already received. Owners should see a request to accept the update on their media screens. They will also get recall notices in the mail.

The company says it has no reports of injuries or crashes, but it is still urging owners to follow the recall instructions.