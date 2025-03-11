Still no arrests in 2023 murder of 2 people in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. - In 2023, two people were found dead inside a Tucson apartment, and police are still trying to figure out who killed them.
Courtney-Ann Kanani Pregil, 37, and Tylor James Wheeler, 32, were found with gunshot wounds inside an apartment on Oct. 11, 2023 near Ajo Way and Cottonwood Lane.
Police had responded to the apartment initially for a welfare check, but then found the two dead.
There's not much more information on the circumstances surrounding their deaths.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about this can call Tucson Police at 520-882-7463. You can also click here to report information.