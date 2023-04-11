Stolen ambulance from HonorHealth in Phoenix ends in 5-car crash, FD says

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

An ambulance stolen from a Phoenix hospital ended in a 5-car crash, sending one person to the hospital, on Tuesday, April 11, authorities said.

At around 4 p.m., an ambulance was stolen by someone from HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, unknown if an employee or patient, says Phoenix Fire Capt. Todd Keller.

About 10 minutes away at Cave Creek and Cactus roads, the ambulance crashed, along with four other cars. It's unknown what led up to the crash.

The person who was taken to the hospital will be OK.

A woman who police say stole the ambulance was taken into custody.

The Phoenix Fire Department and Phoenix Police Department are working together to investigate this incident.

No more information is available.

Location of where the ambulance was reported stolen from: