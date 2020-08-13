Storms move into the Valley, bringing much needed rain

The National Weather Service says storms continue to percolate across western Maricopa County. Locations from Gila Bend to Buckeye have at least a 20 to 40% chance of seeing rain.

"Only 10% chance once you get to a Sun City-Goodyear line and and far less than that further east."

Rain/flood safety tips

The American Red Cross' tips for heavy rain situations and flood safety:

Turnaround don’t drown! If you must drive and you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and go another way.

If you are caught on a flooded road and waters are rising rapidly around you, get out of the car quickly and move to higher ground.

Tune in to your local radio, NOAA radio, or news channels for the latest updates.

If your neighborhood is prone to flooding, be prepared to evacuate quickly.

Follow evacuation orders and do not attempt to return until officials say it is safe.

If power lines are down, do not step in puddles or standing water.

If power is out, use a flashlight. Do not use any open flame as alternate lighting.

Preparing for a severe thunderstorm

The American Red Cross' tips for preparing for a severe thunderstorm: