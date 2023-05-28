Phoenix firefighters battle 'stubborn' mulch fire

Phoenix firefighters are working to extinguish a "stubborn" mulch fire burning near 27th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road Sunday morning.

The fast-moving fire sparked sometime around 3 a.m., and authorities say it will take several hours to get it under control due to the depth of the fire.

"Due to access and layout complications at the property, firefighters were forced to set up master streams from a distance and attack the blaze using elevated positions," said Capt. Scott Douglas with Phoenix Fire. "A front loading tractor is also working to move the multiple burning piles to allow for better water penetration."

No injuries have been reported.

Location of the fire