Student arrested following stabbing at northern Arizona high school

The Brief A student in northern Arizona has been arrested following an incident at Window Rock High School. Navajo Police called the incident a stabbing. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.



Officials with a northern Arizona school district say a student is in police custody following a stabbing incident.

Per a statement posted to Facebook, officials with the Window Rock Unified school District said the incident took place during a fight between students in a boy's bathroom at Window Rock High School. The school is located in the Fort Defiance area, which is located close to the Arizona-New Mexico State Line.

While school district officials merely said an "aggressive act" happened, officials with the Navajo Police Department, in a separate Facebook post, called it a stabbing.

"The student who engaged in the aggressive act was apprehended and is currently in NNPD custody, awaiting formal charges,. The student is also subject to WRUSD due process hearings in accordance with school district policy. The injured student was transported to the hospital and their medical needs were addressed," read a portion of Window Rock Unified School District's statement on the matter.

Police said a soft lockdown was issued by the school, and it will remain in place until the end of the school day.

School threats becoming a problem in recent weeks

In recent weeks, a number of schools in Arizona have dealt with incidents involving school safety, mostly in the form of threats.

On Sept. 12, Buckeye Police announced the arrest of a 13-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy in connection with separate threats involving Bales Elementary School and Buckeye Union High School.

On Sept. 19, Mesa Police said 17 threats of violence were made within Mesa Public Schools. Six juveniles were reported to police, and officials said charges were filed against them.

Also on Sept. 17, a student was stabbed at Arizona State University's west campus.

On Sept. 20, a juvenile in the Prescott Valley area was arrested for their alleged role in a threat incident that involved Liberty Traditional School.

On Sept. 22, a girl in Buckeye was arrested in connection with a school threat that involved a school in Wisconsin.