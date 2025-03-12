Students arrested following weapons incident at west Phoenix school

The Brief 2 students have been arrested over a weapons-related incident at Washington High School. School district officials said a weapon was found in one student's backpack, while bullets were found in another student's backpack. Weapons are banned on school campuses, district officials said.



Officials with the Glendale Union High School District say two students have been arrested by Phoenix Police in connection with a weapons-related incident at a school within the district on March 12.

What we know:

According to reports, the incident happened at Washington High School.

In a letter sent to parents, district officials said school administration found an unloaded weapon in a student's backpack before school began. Bullets were also found in another student's backpack.

"The firearm and bullets were immediately confiscated, and the School Resource Officer began the investigation," read a portion of the statement.

School district officials said the students allegedly involved in the incident were arrested by officers with the Phoenix Police Department. While Washington High School is part of the Glendale Union High School District, the school's website lists an address within the City of Phoenix.

"Additionally, the school will take appropriate disciplinary action pending the outcome of the investigation," read a portion of the statement.

What we don't know:

School district officials did not identify the two students allegedly involved.

What they're saying:

"We want to assure you that the safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priority. Weapons of any kind are strictly prohibited on campus. We encourage you to have an open and honest conversation with your teen about the importance of following school policies and the serious consequences of bringing weapons to school," read a portion of a letter that school district officials sent to parents.