Subpoenas issued in connection with disappearance of Lori Vallow's children

Authorities in Idaho have issued subpoenas for three parties in connection with the disappearance of two children with ties to Arizona.

Lori Vallow was arrested on February 20 for a warrant issued out of Idaho. She is accused of multiple offenses, including desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, and contempt of court. Her children, Joshua "JJ" Vallow and Tylee Ryan, were last seen in September 2019.

Seven-year-old Joshua "JJ" Vallow (left) and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan (right) (Photo Courtesy: Rexberg, Idaho Police Department)

The children's disappearances have uncovered a complicated sequence of events related to Lori and her new husband, Chad Daybell, including details surrounding the death of Vallow's former husband, Charles Vallow, details surrounding the death and subsequent burial of Daybell's former wife, Tammy, and allegations of cult membership.

JJ and Tylee's disappearances have also garnered national and global media attention.

During a bail reduction hearing on Wednesday, Vallow waived her rights to an extradition hearing. Her lawyer said she wants to get back to Idaho to defend herself.

Subpoenas Issued for People, Entities in Idaho and Hawaii

Prosecutors in Idaho's Madison County have issued subpoenas for the landlord who rented a condo in Princeville, Kauai to Vallow and Daybell, a beach resort Vallow and Daybell stayed at in Kauai, and Kennedy Elementary School in Rexburg, Idaho, where JJ went to school from September 3 to 23.

Advertisement

In the subpoenas, prosecutors want from the landlord all records, including lease contracts, from the period of August 1 to the present. Prosecutors also want reservation dates, payment history, and phone records on Vallow and Daybell within the same time period.

As for the subpoena issued for Kennedy Elementary, prosecutors are asking for attendance records, financial documents, and any notes from his teacher from July 1 to now.

Madison County officials are giving the parties subpoenas until March 9 to deliver all documents.