Summer fireworks return to Walt Disney World theme parks

Fireworks are once again lighting up the night sky over Walt Disney World theme parks. The magical tradition was put on hold during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Happily Ever After" at Magic Kingdom is a nighttime spectacular that transforms Cinderella Castle with lights, projections, and pyrotechnics, featuring favorite Disney stories and songs.

At EPCOT, guests will be treated to "EPCOT Forever" which will "produce a spectacle of fireworks, music and lighting effects over World Showcase Lagoon, highlighting the themes of innovation, exploration, imagination, and celebration at the core of the park’s past, present, and future," according to Disney Parks Blog.

A Disney tradition since 1957, fireworks shows are what Walt Disney called the perfect "kiss goodnight" at the close of a magical day.

The fireworks return months before Disney World kicks off its 50th anniversary, "The World’s Most Magical Celebration," which is planned to begin on October 1.

