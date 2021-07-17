Suns' run for the NBA title meant that some Downtown Phoenix events have to be moved

The Phoenix Suns' run for the NBA title this year has meant that the Footprint Center (formerly named Phoenix Suns Arena) has been busy, and that some events had to be moved.

One of the events that had to move was the Native American Basketball Invitational (NABI). The invitational was supposed to take place at the Footprint Center on July 17, but it had to move to make way for Game 5. Players, however, were able to play their game somewhere else, all the while still enjoying an NBA Finals game.

"Really cool. Not many kids get to do this," said one player.

"It’s more than just basketball. We are a large basketball tournament, but it’s a hook to get our kids into one area. We unite the," said Marie Scarpa, CEO of the NBAI Foundation.

The games were held off-site, and Shippys Rolling Plains Construction Company, who supports native land and tribes, picked up up a hefty bill.

"When this all came down and they weren’t able to play the finals here at the [Footprint Center], this came up. She sent an email out there right away. Robert Shippy, our owner, said he will handle all the tickets," said Jeb Rose.

"We’re here at the Suns game. Game Five, Suns and Bucks, it’s gonna be a good time.," said Travis Adams.

The teams are grateful for the opportunity that many could only dream of.

