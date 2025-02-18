Suns seeking new arena naming partner; Footprint Center to be temporarily called PHX Arena

article

The Brief The Phoenix Suns confirmed they are seeking a new naming rights partner for their arena. The Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix will temporarily be known as PHX Arena. Footprint will remain a sustainability partner with the Suns and Mercury.



The home of the Phoenix Suns is getting a new name.

News of the name change comes after Footprint Center signage was seen being taken down outside the arena.

What we know:

The Suns confirmed to FOX 10 on Feb. 18 that they are seeking a new arena naming partner.

In the meantime, Footprint Center will temporarily be called PHX Arena. Footprint will remain a sustainability partner with the Suns and Mercury.

What they're saying:

"We were presented with a unique opportunity to reimagine and strengthen our partnership with Footprint to better align with their mission and commitment to sustainability and innovation," the Suns said in a statement to FOX 10. "Footprint will remain the official sustainability partner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury, and we have begun the process to find a new naming rights partner."

Dig deeper:

Footprint Center is one of a number of names the home of the Phoenix Suns was known by in the years since it was built.

According to a website that is dedicated to the history of America West Airlines, the venue was known as America West Arena when it opened in 1992. America West later merged with US Airways, and that airline ultimately merged with American Airlines.

Per sports website heatwaved.com, the venue became known as US Airways Center in 2006, and was renamed the Talking Stick Resort Arena by the start of the Suns' 2015-2016 season.

The venue was renamed Footprint Center in July 2021.