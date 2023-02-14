Super Bowl LVII: Some businesses say Business Connect didn't work

Expand / Collapse search
High Wind Warning
until WED 2:00 AM MST, Superior, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs
21
High Wind Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
High Wind Warning
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 5:00 AM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
High Wind Warning
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 5:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson
Hard Freeze Warning
from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 PM MST, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau
Freeze Warning
from WED 11:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Hard Freeze Watch
from WED 9:00 PM MST until THU 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 PM MST until WED 2:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Wind and Dust Advisory
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Wind Advisory
until WED 5:00 AM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Winter Weather Advisory
from WED 5:00 AM MST until WED 11:00 AM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
until WED 2:00 AM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, San Carlos, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Winter Weather Advisory
until WED 6:00 AM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Winter Weather Advisory
until TUE 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts
Wind Advisory
until WED 11:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Special Weather Statement
until TUE 7:15 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, North Phoenix/Glendale

Super Bowl LVII: Some businesses say Business Connect didn't work

By
Published 
Super Bowl
FOX 10 Phoenix

Super Bowl LVII: Did Business Connect help some businesses get Big Game contracts?

During the Super Bowl handoff ceremony, Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said the Super Bowl Business Connect initiative helped women and minority-owned businesses get contracts related to the big game, but some say not all busineses on the list benefited. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.

PHOENIX - Super Bowl has come and gone, and during the week of the big game, a lot of businesses say they made big bucks.

"Gosh man, it was off the chain," sadi Gary Clark with Honey Bears BBQ. "It was crazy."

However, that was not true for every business.

Honey Bears BBQ was one of the 200 minority or women-owned small businesses in the Valley that made it on the Super Bowl's ‘Business Connect' list.

We reported on the Business Connect program in February of 2022. The program, which is a partnership between the National Football League (NFL) and the Arizona Super Bowl 2023 Host Committee, was a diversity initiative that connects Arizona businesses with opportunities to compete for contracts for the big event.

At the handoff ceremony on Feb. 13, Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said the initiative worked.

"Over a hundred business contracts were awarded to local, diversely-owned, women-owned businesses. The most success we've ever had," said Bidwill.

However, some people, like Infinity Sweets owner Stephanie Brimley, had less than stellar reviews of the initiative.

"As soon as I got an email, I was so excited," said Brimley, whose business was on the Business Connect list. 

Brimley said despite her initial excitement, Business Connect never led to any business for her. She knew that could happen, but was disappointed the economic surge passed her Central Avenue storefront.

"That was said in the beginning too, that not everybody would get contracts," said Brimley.

Another business that failed to get a contract was Amazing Flowers.

"Well, you got excited of course. You are the best of the best," said Blanca Mondragon, who owns the business. "After a couple weeks or months, we just stopped hearing anything from them,"

Mondragon said there was a lot of indirect business, even if there weren't enough contracts for everyone.

"It was just insane and crazy. Even if the customer didn't call you directly, it was another business calling you because they need flowers for their events," said Mondragon. "At the end, I think everybody received a piece of the cake.

Other businesses we spoke with that received contracts say it was big for their business's bottom line.

Read More Arizona Stories

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news