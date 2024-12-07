Superstition Fire Department extinguishes brush fire near Apache Junction-Mesa border

The Brief A brush fire burned nearly 10 acres near the Apache Junction-Mesa border on Dec. 7. It was spotted just after midnight. Fire personnel stayed on the scene to monitor hot spots.



A brush fire burned around five to 10 acres near US 60 and Meridian Road on Saturday morning.

According to the Superstition Fire Department, the spread of the fire was difficult to contain due to fences, routes and other issues preventing access to the flames.

The fire was eventually extinguished, but fire personnel remained on scene to monitor hot spots.

The fire occurred near the Apache Junction-Mesa border, about four miles east of the Loop 202 Freeway.