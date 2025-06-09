Support pours in for slain Apache Junction Police officer Gabriel Facio

The Brief The Apache Junction Police community and the people it serves are mourning the loss of Officer Gabriel Facio. He was shot on June 2 by a suspect and died six days later in the hospital. Donations and words of comfort poured in from around the state before and after Officer Facio's death.



The community is honoring the life of Apache Junction Police officer Gabriel Facio who was shot a week ago while on duty.

What we know:

On June 2, officers pulled over a road rage suspect who reportedly shot Officer Facio in the face. He died six days later on June 8.

There's a growing memorial outside the Apache Junction Police Department headquarters as people have brought flowers, notes and other items to honor Officer Facio. Even his patrol bike was put on display.

It's the one he rode on to protect his community for years of service. Now, the community is giving back to honor his memory.

What they're saying:

Outside the AJPD HQ and across Arizona, flags fly at half-staff in the desert wind in memory of a husband, father, grandfather, and a nearly four-year veteran.

"He loved more than anything putting this uniform on," said AJPD Chief Michael Pooley.

He said Officer Facio was a Mexican immigrant who was living his dream.

"He came to the United States with the whole intention of being an officer, and he accomplished that goal," Chief Pooley said.

The suspect, 37-year-old Roger Nunez, is still in the hospital, and is accused of homicide.

Apache Junction PD Chief Michael Pooley shared this photo of him with Officer Gabriel Facio.

‘Our first responder community is a family’

Melissa Kowalski is the CEO of the 100 Club of Arizona, a group that supports police and fire following critical incidents. She says community donations were able to help his family be there in his final moments and assist those who served alongside him.

"The Apache Junction Police Department is a small department. They are a close-knit community. Our first responder community is a family, and this hits home very hard," Kowalski said. "Us being able to provide that support, getting lunch for the department, being able to provide mental health resources for the department, not only Apache Junction, but also Phoenix Police as he used to work with them as well."

Chief Pooley says the overwhelming support has touched those closest to him, too.

"I want to thank everyone for their support. It has been overwhelming for the family, and entire police department," he said.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs released a statement on Officer Facio's death, saying, "I’m devastated by Officer Facio’s passing. My heart goes out to his family, the Apache Junction Police Department and fellow law enforcement."

What you can do:

There will be a BBQ on Wednesday, June 11, at Apache Junction High School, starting around 11 a.m., to support Officer Facio’s family. The school's address is 2525 S Ironwood Dr, Apache Junction, AZ 85120.