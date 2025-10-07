Surprise City Council unanimously opposes BNSF's planned railroad hub

The Brief The Surprise City Council voted unanimously to formally oppose BNSF's planned $3.2 billion railroad logistics hub in Wittmann. The opposition, supported by residents, cites concerns over increased traffic, water use, and a lack of communication from BNSF. The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to hold a crucial vote on the project on Nov. 5.



The Surprise City Council voted unanimously to approve a resolution opposing Burlington-Northern Santa Fe's (BNSF) railroad hub planned for Wittmann.

What we know:

A big point of contention this evening was communication, or a lack thereof, between BNSF and the City of Surprise.

Both parties said the other was responsible, and at the heart of the issue are West Valley residents who want to keep BNSF from installing a logistics park in their backyards.

Local perspective:

"If you're here in opposition of BNSF, can you please stand for me?" asked Laura Deaver.

Surprise City Council chambers were full tonight with West Valley residents who hope to derail a $3.2 billion railroad hub in Wittmann. The council supported that opposition with its own resolution against the project.

"That's a unanimous yes vote, Mayor," the council confirmed.

Mayor Kevin Sartor said the decision is based partly on a lack of communication from the railway company.

"We're pro growth, we're pro business, but we need to have good partners," Sartor said.

Wittmann residents Laura Deaver and Jeff August said they felt heard by their neighbors to the southeast.

"I've gained a lot more respect for the city of Surprise because they are standing with us in Wittmann against BNSF," August said.

"We had had a lengthy discussion with all of them prior to this resolution, and we are thankful, beyond thankful, that they actually saw what we see and saw through the lies and saw through the deceit," Deaver said.

Big picture view:

Among the concerns outlined in the resolution are the amount of traffic added to the West Valley from this hub, water use and public safety.

BNSF representative Lena Kent said the vote was disappointing.

"This is a good project. We believe in what we're doing here with city staff regarding transportation issues, regarding the use of water. We will be recharging the water. We will be contributing to a regional transportation plan," Kent said.

Sun City West resident Bud Meador said he was happy to see the council's vote as a member of the larger West Valley community.

"The voice of the people has been heard, that's the important point to take away from this. The folks this community elected to high office have listened to what the people are saying, and that is a very good thing for the republic and certainly for the community," Meador said.

What's next:

Several city council members did say they hope that BNSF can address the areas of concern laid out in the resolution. Mayor Sartor said he hopes this can be a starting point for a new conversation with the company.

Despite tonight’s vote by Surprise opposing the current project, the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will make the ultimate decision on the rail hub. Supervisors are set to vote on the project on Nov. 5.