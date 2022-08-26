Suspect accused of attacking teen girl with knife inside her Goodyear home

Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly attacked a teenage girl inside her Goodyear home.

Goodyear Police say the incident happened just before 2:30 a.m. on Aug. 14 near Interstate 10 and Sarival Avenue. The suspect reportedly entered the home, tackled the 16-year-old girl to the ground, and assaulted her with a kitchen knife.

The girl suffered minor injuries and the suspect fled the scene.

Police have released a sketch of the suspect, describing him as a very thin white male between the ages of 16 and 25 years old. He is between 5'9" and 5'11," and had a very heavy scent of cologne, or Axe body spray. He was wearing black dirt bike gloves with a white pattern on the knuckles and fingers, has a "distinct" crane-style shaped nose, along with a raspy voice, and a sore on his bottom lip.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 623-882-7423.

(Goodyear Police Department)

