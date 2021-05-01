Expand / Collapse search
Suspect accused of running over man in Tucson parking lot after argument

By FOX 10 and AP Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Tucson police: Arrest made in killing of man in parking lot

TUCSON, Ariz. - A Tucson man is accused of killing another man after an argument by purposefully running him over in a parking lot, police said.

Fernando Borquez, 28, was arrested April 30 on suspicion of first-degree murder and other charges in the killing of Armando Rene Padilla, 37, police said.

According to police, the two men had a "verbal confrontation" at a smoke shop and Borquez then got in a SUV and tried to hit Padilla and two family members.

The SUV collided with another vehicle whose driver suffered minor injuries, police said.

Padilla and his family members ran off, but Borquez followed Padilla and deliberately struck him in the parking lot, police said.

Borquez remained in jail Saturday and it wasn’t known whether he has an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

