Suspect arrested after man found dead in burned west Phoenix home, police say

A suspect has been arrested after a man was found dead inside a burned home in west Phoenix.

According to Phoenix Police, officers and firefighters responded to a home near 51st Avenue and Encanto Boulevard at around 3 p.m. on April 2. Once at the scene, police discovered there was a fire, and 32-year-old Ishmael Williams was trying to put it out.

After the fire was extinguished, a 33-year-old man was found inside "with obvious signs of trauma."

"Evidence at the scene, as well as interviews conducted led Detectives to arrest Mr. Williams," Sgt Vincent Cole said in a statement.

Williams was booked into jail and is accused of homicide.

