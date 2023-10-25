Suspect arrested in woman's shooting death in Gilbert, police say

A suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Gilbert that left a woman dead.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 6 a.m. on Oct. 25 near Gilbert and Guadalupe Roads.

When officers got to the scene, they found 31-year-old Michelle Golden dead inside a townhome.

Four children between 8 and 11 years old were also inside the townhome.

The suspect in the shooting, 30-year-old Preston Allen, fled the scene after the shooting. He was arrested a short time later in Mesa.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a domestic violence incident. During the incident, investigators say Allen also fired multiple shots at one of the children. The child was not hurt.

Allen was booked into jail and is accused of first-degree murder, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

