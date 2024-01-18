Suspect arrested, person of interest sought in Phoenix teen girl's murder

Police say a suspect has been arrested and a person of interest is being sought in connection to a west Phoenix drive-by shooting that left a teenage girl dead.

The shooting happened at around 8 p.m. on Sept. 3 near 107th Avenue and Camelback Road. When officers got to the scene, they found 15-year-old GiaGinette Brown with a gunshot wound. She died at the scene.

Investigators say Brown was in her bed when gunshots hit the home between midnight and 3 a.m.

"At least one of the several bullets that entered the house struck the victim," Sgt. Rob Scherer said. "It is believed that the home was the intended target of the shooting."

On. Jan. 18, police said 17-year-old Isaac Orozco was arrested in connection to the shooting. Orozco was booked into a juvenile detention center.

"A Maricopa County Grand Jury indicted Orozco as an adult on two felony charges including second degree murder," police said.

Police say a person of interest, 16-year-old Jason "JJ" Richards, is wanted in connection to the shooting.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

