Phoenix police are investigating the deadly shooting of a teenage girl early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a neighborhood just southwest of 107th Avenue and Camelback Road at around 8 a.m. and found the juvenile-aged girl with a gunshot wound.

She died before she could be taken to the hospital, police said. Her name and age were not released.

Detectives are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.

