Suspect arrested in woman's west Phoenix murder

A man accused of killing his girlfriend in west Phoenix earlier this year has been arrested.

On March 27, Phoenix Police officers responded to 67th Avenue and Osborn Road for reports of a shooting. Once at the scene, officers found 43-year-old Amanda George with a gunshot wound.

George was hospitalized, but later died.

Investigators identified 30-year-old Xavier Hughley as the suspect in George's murder, but he could not be found.

Xavier Hughley

On June 25, police arrested Hughley near 31st and Campbell Avenues.

Hughley was booked into jail and is accused of first-degree murder and misconduct involving weapons.

Map of where George was found shot