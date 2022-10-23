The suspect charged with murdering two nurses in a shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center on Saturday has a lengthy criminal history.

30-year-old Nestor Oswaldo Hernandez was arrested and charged with capital murder, after being shot by a Methodist Health System police officer.

Hernandez is on parole for an aggravated robbery he committed in 2015, and was wearing an active ankle monitor at the time of the shooting.

According to the 2015 indictment, Hernandez and a female suspect attacked a woman who was returning home from work. The victim had her hands taped together and tape put over her eyes, while Hernandez took her phone, car, and $3,000 in cash from a school fundraiser. The victim sustained a broken nose and a fractured eye.

Hernandez pleaded guilty in May 2015 and was sentenced to 8 years in prison.

FOX 4 dug into Hernandez's criminal history and found violations for possession, theft, burglary and more in Dallas County alone.

Shortly after the shooting, Dallas police chief Eddie Garcia called the shooting "an abhorrent failure of our criminal justice system."

He went on to say he was ‘outraged’, by the lack of accountability, and called the shooting a ‘travesty’.

Garcia continued to call the justice system ‘broken’, and that ‘we give violent criminals more chances than our victims.’

Police have not released a motive for the shooting at this time.